April 7th 2017 – 7pm doors open at 6:30pm

Huronia museum 549 little lake park rd midland Ontario

Huronia museum invites the community for an evening with author, Orland French, discussing his work and the correspondence that inspired this book. Inspired by real letters from his uncle who died at Vimy ridge, author Orland French writes back to him 100 years later to explain how Canada and the world have evolved. Letters to Vimy will be available at the museum on this evening for purchase and signing.