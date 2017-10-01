Listen Live

Orillia’s Ninth Annual Pet Value Walk for Dog Guides

  • October 1, 2017
  • Couchiching Beach park Pavilion 1

Please join us for Orillia’s Ninth Annual Pet Value Walk for Dog Guides. 

The Walk will occur on Sunday October 1 2017 Couchiching Beach park Pavilion 1.

Registration begins  at 10 am with the walk  beginning at 11am.   The walk is for all ages all fitness levels with or without a dog rain or shine.  All money raised goes to the care training  and support for the dogs in Lions foundation of Canada  who receives no financial support  from the government in their 6 different training programmes.

The lions foundation trains dogs For the following

Autism Assistance Dog AAD canine companions for children with autism

Canine vision Canada  ĈVC] dogs for the blind and visually  impaired

Diabetic alert dogs training dogs for individuals with type 1 diabetes

Hearing dogs Canada [HED] dog  guides for  people who are deaf or hard of hearing

Seizure response dogs [SRD]  dogs for individuals with epilepsy

Skills dog Canada   training  dogs for individuals in  wheelchairs

If you would like any further information please   go to the Lions foundation  of Canada  website or Pet Value walk for dog guides website or you can contact me  at blinklj@rogers.com  or by calling 705 327 2068

Looking forward to seeing you there

Laura Joyce organizer Pet value walk for dog guides October 1 Couchiching Beach Park 2017

 

 

