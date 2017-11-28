Orillia Woman Collects 200,000+ Lotto 6/49 Dollars

Celeste Anderson of Orillia is celebrating after winning $231,546.10 in the November 4 LOTTO 6/49 draw. “I play the lottery occasionally but when I heard that the next draw was a SUPER DRAW, I decided to buy a ticket. When I was purchasing my ticket, I found an old ticket in my purse and had the retailer check it.” When the retailer scanned Celeste’s ticket, the lottery terminal shut down. “I saw the words Big Winner on the lottery screen and suddenly people all around me started congratulating me,” smiled Celeste. “When I saw the validation slip with the prize amount I started to shake, tears welled up and I was at a loss for words!”

Wedding bells are in the future for Celeste. “We have been ready to get married for over a decade but whenever we start to think about our big day, we are sidetracked by other amazing life events – our children’s weddings and grandchildren being born. Now it’s our turn! We would love to celebrate our big day in Bermuda with our family and close friends.”

More travel is in the plans. “We want to travel the world – a riverboat cruise in Europe and maybe Fiji or Bali,” smiled Celeste. “Who knows where this win will take us!”