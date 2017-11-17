Orillia Training Mission Yields Real Results

The mission was fake, but the results were real. Officers with the OPP and the Greater Sudbury Police Service were out and about in Orillia yesterday morning, training on those fancy Automatic Licence Plate Reader devices, when the doodad went off, alerting them to a stolen vehicle. A 45-year-old Orillia man is facing a few charges including driving under suspension and drug possession. A 30-year-old passenger was also charged.