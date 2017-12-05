Orillia Toys For Tickets Campaign Rakes in Two Grand in Gifts
Campaign to Benefit Society of Saint Vincent de Paul
If you opted to pay off your City of Orillia parking ticket with a toy donation instead of cash, then you helped contribute to a grand total of just over $2,000 worth of toys and gift cards raised this year. All proceeds will benefit the local chapter of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Orillia has been doing this for twelve years now, with over $34,000 worth of new toys raised in that time.