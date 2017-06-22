Orillia Store Among 39 Sears Locations To Close

Sears Canada is shuttering 39 of its stores, including the Sears Home store in Orillia. The company is in the midst of a restructuring in an attempt to stay profitable, but has applied for protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, something larger corporations can only apply for if they owe creditors over 5 million bucks. No word yet on what will happen to the employees of the Orillia store, or any other for that matter. The following stores are slated for closure: