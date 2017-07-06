Listen Live

Orillia Storage Company Up to Code After Pleading Guilty

Facility Owner Charged Under Ontario Fire Code

By News

An Orillia mini storage depot has pleaded guilty to not having enough fire protection. Orillia Fire say the company on Barrie Road failed to maintain a sprinkler system audible device and didn’t have the minimum number of spare sprinkler heads as required by the Ontario Fire Code. Fines for this one could reach as high as twelve hundred bucks. “Fire protection systems are required in buildings for the protection of the occupants and the property,” said Orillia Fire Chief, Ralph Dominelli. “Failing to maintain these systems can have severe consequences for the occupants, owners and the community.” Orillia Fire tells us the storage company has since been brought up to code, that the building is safe for storage.

