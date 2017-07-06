Listen Live

Orillia Ranked 33rd Best Place To Live In Canada, Barrie Placed 70th

Mayors Clarke and Lehman Weigh in On Rating

By News

A little sibling rivalry on the provincial scale: a Moneysense Magazine article has ranked Orillia as 33rd Best Place to Live in Canada. Barrie came in at number 70 on the list. Music to the ears of Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman had a different take.

This marks MoneySense’s 14th annual list, with 417 entries on it. The relatively unscientific rating measures such factors as the weather, arts & culture, along with more tangible measurements on property taxes, access to healthcare, and crime rate.  Mayor Clarke says there’s one thing that set Orillia apart.

Barrie used to be higher on this list, but Mayor Jeff Lehman says there’s good reason the city fell to 70th place.

You can take a look at the rankings, from first place Ottawa ON, to last place Colchester Subdivision C, NS, right here.

Related posts

Orillia Storage Company Up to Code After Pleading Guilty

School Yard Peacekeeper Shot With BB Gun

South Simcoe Police Drug Officers Kept Busy

Collingwood Police Charge Local Man With Eight Child Sexual Assault Offenses

Cocaine, Handgun Seized In Downtown Barrie

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

Wasaga Firefighters Rescue Woman Clinging To Branch in Nottawasaga River

Give Barrie Your Two Cents on Getting a Lift in Town

Speeding Is Speeding, Be it On Land Or On Water