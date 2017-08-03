Orillia Police Help Toronto Cops After Stopping a Speeding Vehicle

A young Scarborough lad has an appointment with an Orillia judge, but not before the law is done with him in Toronto. Orillia OPP say they caught the 23-year-old speeding along Memorial Ave. around 2:00 Monday morning, adding he didn’t stop when they tried to pull him over. The suspect vehicle was located nearby however, after police say it struck a wild animal in the road. Police charged him accordingly, but say there was enough evidence in the vehicle that the Toronto Police Service was able to charge the boy in connection to eleven robberies in the GTA.