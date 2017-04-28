A sure sing of Spring is when anglers from around the area take to Lake Couchiching and Lake Simcoe in search of those illusive “tagged” perch that have been released into the waters for the annual Orillia Perch Festival on now through May 13th.

Some years, there are still ice flows in the Narrows. Other years it’s 27 degrees with anglers needing the sunscreen, but what remains the same is the excitement of snagging one of those award winning filets.

The annual Spring event is one of the largest registered fishing events in Canada with fishermen and women and their kids coming from all over to cash in on some of the prizes to be won. There are 60 tagged fish that are worth $500 for each lucky person who reels one in. There’s also BONUS Perch prizes to be won as well as 1,000’s of dollars in daily, weekly and the Grand Prize draw of a fishing boat, trailer and 50 HP motor.

Entry is just $20, children under 16 are just $5. You can register at the Tudhope Park Headquarters, Trombly’s Tackle Box or Blue Beacon Marina.