Orillia OPP searching for answers in Couchiching Park incident

In Orillia the OPP are looking into an incident where an injured woman was found at Couchiching Park. Around 9:00pm Wednesday the unconscious woman was located by police and transported to an Orillia area hospital where she was treated for her injuries. Police are seeking witnesses who may have seen an altercation, disturbance or female in distress at Couchiching Park between 7:30pm and 9:30pm Wednesday. If you have any information you are encouraged to contact The Orillia OPP or Crimestoppers.