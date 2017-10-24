Listen Live

Orillia OPP Getting a New Home

City Starts The Process OF Selling Land For New Detachment

By News

A new OPP detachment is in Orillia’s future. Council Monday night gave the go ahead to start the process of selling land to the Provincial Police. The land sits at the northeast corner of University Ave. and Old Barrie Rd. and would house police instead of an aging Peter St. facility. Orilila is already home to a General Headquarters on Memorial Drive, along with Central Region HQ on Hurtubise Drive. The deal still needs to go through few checks and balances before it can be finalized, either by the end of this year or the beginning of next.

