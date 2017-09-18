Orillia OPP Detachment Evacuated

Some excitement over at the Orillia OPP detachment this morning, as it and some surrounding houses were evacuated. It happened around 4:30 this morning when police say someone brought in what they believed to be an explosive device. Orillia OPP Constable Martin Hill says, don’t do that.

The detachment and several homes were evacuated as the Explosives Disposal Unit and Orillia Fire Department moved in to assist. It was determined the device represented no threat to public safety and everyone was allowed back to work and back in their homes around 9:00.