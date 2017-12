The Orillia OPP are partnering with Walmart Canada today to collect toys for children in need this holiday season.

They will be at the Orillia Walmart today until 6pm requesting donations.

Donations will then be brought to the Salvation Army in Orillia. All donations will be used for local families. If you cannot make it to Walmart and still wish to donate you can do so by contacting the Orillia Salvation Army at 705-326-3284.