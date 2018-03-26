Orillia Music Teacher Honoured At Juno Ceremonies

Seeing her students thrive in a musical environment has been a source of pride for Laura Lee Matthie at Orillia Secondary School. The pride got even sweeter at the weekend when she was presented with her Teacher of the Year Award from Musicounts during the Juno celebrations in Vancouver. “Laura Lee has a long-standing reputation of excellence, and has made an impact on her students and the music education community,” said Kristy Fletcher, Executive Director, MusiCounts. “We’re impressed by Laura Lee’s teaching innovations, and how she has inspired students to pursue music beyond the classroom.” Matthie has been teaching music for 23 years. “It is a huge honour to receive this award,” said Matthie. “It goes out to my students, all of my teachers and fellow colleagues across Canada.”

banner photo: Barry Roden

MusiCounts’ mission is to ensure that all children and youth in Canada have access to music education.