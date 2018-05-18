Listen Live

Orillia Man Seriously Hurt In Mississauga

Two men charged with Attempted Murder

A 20-year-old Orillia man suffered life-threatening injuries this week in an attack in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police say John Stubbs-Hogarth was run down Wednesday afternoon near Dixie Mall after he and two others were involved in an altercation nearby. Police say the driver, using the vehicle as a weapon, intentionally struck the victim and then fled the scene. Two men, ages 19 and 20, have turned themselves in. They’ve been charged with Attempted Murder.

