Orillia Man Seriously Hurt In Mississauga

A 20-year-old Orillia man suffered life-threatening injuries this week in an attack in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police say John Stubbs-Hogarth was run down Wednesday afternoon near Dixie Mall after he and two others were involved in an altercation nearby. Police say the driver, using the vehicle as a weapon, intentionally struck the victim and then fled the scene. Two men, ages 19 and 20, have turned themselves in. They’ve been charged with Attempted Murder.