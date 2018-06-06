Listen Live

Orillia man re-arrested after escaping

OPP put City Hall into a lockdown condition Wednesday morning to find the escapee

A scary situation at Orillia City Hall. A man in custody was able to get away from OPP Officers around 9:30am Wednesday which led to a foot chase and City Hall being put into a lockdown condition. The man was located a short time later and take into custody. The 26 year old Orillia resident is currently facing a charge of Escape Lawful Custody in addition to the original charges for which he was being processed for this morning. The investigation continues.

