Orillia man faces charges after search warrant

A 26 year old Orillia man faces several charges after a search warrant that turned up fentanyl and cocaine.

The warrant was executed on Wednesday; The charges include…

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Fail to Comply with Recognizance of Bail

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking a Schedule

Possession of Schedule

The accused was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in Barrie court on Monday.