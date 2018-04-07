Listen Live

Orillia man faces charges after search warrant

The accused will make his next court appearance in Barrie Monday.

By News

A 26 year old Orillia man faces several charges after a search warrant that turned up fentanyl and cocaine.

The warrant was executed on Wednesday; The charges include…

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
Fail to Comply with Recognizance of Bail
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Fentanyl
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking a Schedule
Possession of Schedule

The accused was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in Barrie court on Monday.

