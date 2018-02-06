Orillia Man Charged By Anti-Child Porn Unit

Child Pornography charges have been laid in Orillia. The OPP say a pro-active online undercover investigation into a suspect began in December, and culminated in a search warrant being executed on an Orillia home last Thursday. There, police say a 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with Possessing, Accessing, and Making Available Child Pornography. He will be back in Orillia court at the end of the month.