Orillia Looking into Bylaw Change To Allow Illegal Dwellings

Orillia is taking steps to bring illegal dwelling units into the fold. City Hall this week instructed staff to start making changes to Orillia’s zoning bylaw that would bring these units into compliance. The dwelling would have to be zoned properly, have the right permit, and live up to the Ontario Fire Code. This would make many properties east of Highway 11 legal, meaning many tenants won’t have to be displaced. The changes to the bylaw have yet to be approved by council.