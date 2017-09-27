Orillia Info Session Shedding Light on Front Street Facelift
Number of Lanes for Cars and Bikes Among Topics to Discuss
An info session in Orillia tonight, for folks wanting to learn more about the Front Street corridor reconstruction project. You can hear details on the change in the number of vehicular lanes, and possibly adding bike lanes to segments of the roadway too. It takes place in the Orillia City Centre, starts at 5:00, and should be about three hours long. More information can be found on the City of Orillia website.