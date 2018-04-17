Orillia Hospital Wants To Hear About Your Above-and-Beyond Experience With A Nurse

Orillia’s hospital wants to make sure its stellar nurses get due recognition. Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital is reaching out to area residents to nominate a nurse for the 2018 Nightingale Award. Folks of Orillia, Oro Medonte, Severn, and Ramara are able to nominate a nurse who made a difference, through a short essay submitted to the hospital. Pollyanne Boldt, Clinical Performance Specialist at Soldiers’ is helping to organize the award and choose a winner, says it’s going to be a tough choice.

Send your completed nomination to c/o Community Relations, Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, 170 Colborne Street West, Orillia ON L3V 2Z3, or via e-mail to djdesroches@osmh.on.ca by Friday, April 20, 2018. For any inquiries about this award please contact 705-325-2201 ext. 3617.