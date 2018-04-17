Orillia Hospital Wants To Hear About Your Above-and-Beyond Experience With A Nurse
Nominations Being Accepted for This Year's Nightingale Award
Orillia’s hospital wants to make sure its stellar nurses get due recognition. Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital is reaching out to area residents to nominate a nurse for the 2018 Nightingale Award. Folks of Orillia, Oro Medonte, Severn, and Ramara are able to nominate a nurse who made a difference, through a short essay submitted to the hospital. Pollyanne Boldt, Clinical Performance Specialist at Soldiers’ is helping to organize the award and choose a winner, says it’s going to be a tough choice.
Send your completed nomination to c/o Community Relations, Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, 170 Colborne Street West, Orillia ON L3V 2Z3, or via e-mail to djdesroches@osmh.on.ca by Friday, April 20, 2018. For any inquiries about this award please contact 705-325-2201 ext. 3617.