Orillia Homeowner Charged After January House Fire

A homeowner is on the hook, after a minor fire in Orillia. Emergency crews rushed out to the house on Laclie St. early on January 8th, arriving to find flames coming from the attic. It was knocked down in short order, and no one was hurt, but there were no working smoke alarms in the home. “Smoke alarms give occupants the early warning needed to safely evacuate a building when fire conditions exist,” said Ralph Dominelli, Orillia Fire Chief. “Both smoke and carbon monoxide alarms have a life expectancy. If your smoke or carbon monoxide alarms are more than 10 years old they are required to be replaced.” The fine for lacking working alarms is $235 minimum, up to $50,000 plus jail time.