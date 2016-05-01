Orillia gearing up to welcome the Province

Over a year of preparation now comes down to a few weeks.

The City of Orillia and neighbouring communities will host the 24th edition of the Ontario Winter Games from Thursday March 1st to Sunday March 4th.

3,000 participants will converge to engage in 25 different sports with over 600 volunteers ready to help facilitate and become the heartbeat for the Games.

“We are truly honoured to host the Games. This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase Orillia and the surrounding areas as we partner to host this provincial competition,” Mayor Steve Clarke says. “On behalf of Council, I would like to thank the volunteers, the Organizing Committee, the generous sponsors and our staff, who have all dedicated their time and resources to planning what I’m sure will be a very unique, memorable and positive experience for the participants and their families attending the games. Our community has proven once again the dedication and passion that exists in Orillia and we are proud to showcase this for the entire Province.”

The Opening Ceremony will happen on Thursday March 1st at 6:30 p.m. at Couchiching Beach Park.

Orillia’s own Juno-nominated band Bleeker will provide entertainment along with the precision drumline Cadre.

Admission to all events is free of charge.

A full schedule is available on orillia2018.ca.