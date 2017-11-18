Orillia Food Drive Today

The OPP and Metro are teaming up to host a food drive today in Orillia. The drive will take place at the Metro on 70 Front Street North.

They are requesting donations of non-perishable items or canned goods. Don’t worry if you don’t have kicking around, they will be selling these items at Metro.

All donations go to The Sharing Place Food Bank in Orillia. They will be there collecting donations until 6 tonight.

If you are unable to attend the food drive and want to make a difference in someone’s life this holiday season you can donate to The Sharing Place Food Bank which is located at 22 West Street South.

You can visit their website at www.sharingplaceorillia.org for more information.