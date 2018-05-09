Orillia Community Garden Clean up

With the weather finally looking a lot more like Spring it’s time to clean up. Orillia is hosting a spring cleanup at the High Street Community Garden located on 482 High Street. The cleanup will happen during two time blocks; 12:00pm to 3:00pm and 5:00pm to 7:00pm. The City is interested in recruiting more gardeners for the 2018 season as well as people to sit on organizing committees for both the High Street Park location and the Lakehead University location.