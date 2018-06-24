Orillia Bulky Item Pick Up Event

Orillia residents needing to get rid of old furniture, mattresses or electronics will have the opportunity to place the items at the curb for free pick up the week of June 25, 2018.

All bulky items for pick up need to be at the curb for collection by 7 a.m. on Monday, June 25, 2018. Collection will take place throughout the week and all acceptable items will be collected by Friday, June 29, 2018. This event is for residential curbside collection only.

“We all have unwanted items hanging around our home or properties that are too big for everyday garbage. To help Orillia residents dispose and divert these items properly, the City is offering a one-time bulky item pick up the week of June 25,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “We hope residents take part in this special collection and get rid of unwanted bulky items with the convenience of curbside pick up.”

All items will not be collected at the same time as more than one truck will be used to ensure recyclable items are diverted from the landfill and not mixed with garbage. Items must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday and cannot be added throughout the week as they will be considered late and will not be collected.

Treasure Hunters are permitted to remove bulky items set out for collection provided they only take from the curbside.

Bulky items that will be collected include:

· Couches

· Foam chairs

· Lawn furniture

· Rolled carpet with a maximum size of

2.5 m x 30 cm in diameter

· Wooden furniture

· Mattresses and box springs

· Appliances (with or without CFCs)

· Metal items

· Electronics

· Tires (on and off rim)

· Garbage

The following items will not be collected for the Bulky Item Pick Up:

· Regular garbage that can be set out as a garbage lot

· Brush and tree wood

· Construction debris and building materials

· Any explosive or highly combustible materials

· Liquid or semi-liquid waste

· Biomedical or animal waste

· Propane tanks

· Hazardous waste

· Window glass

· Any item that cannot be reasonably lifted by two individuals.