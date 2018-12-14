Orillia Bowl “Strike Out Hunger”

This event sells out every year! Grab a lane for your team today! It’s the perfect opportunity for friends, families and small businesses to have a fun night out while supporting the Sharing Place Food Bank.

Come out for an evening of Rockin’ Bowling wearing the absolute worst Ugly Christmas Sweater you can find and help support The Sharing Place Food Bank!

The music will be pumping, lights will be flashing and everyone will be competing for the Ugliest Sweater award while helping to Strike Out Hunger in our community.

All ages and skills levels are welcome to attend and the alley is licensed for those of you that are 19+ and want to add some extra holiday cheer.

Last year was a HUGE success raising over $2800 for the food bank!

You can choose to bowl from 630pm to 830pm, later in the night from 9pm to 11pm or NEW this year from 1130pm to 130am (this final time slot is for 19+ attendees only). This is a perfect event for groups of families, friends or co-workers to get together and have some fun.

The cost for a lane for your group of 2 to 6 people is $120. If you have a group larger than 6, you will need to buy another lane and we will happily place you together with the other members of your group. You’ll have 2 hours to bowl as many frames as you want and shoe rentals are included!

Everyone in attendance will be entered into a draw to win some great door prizes and we’ll also award a special gift to the person in the Ugliest Christmas Sweater. We’ve also got wristbands for Boots & Hearts to give away!

All proceeds from this event will be donated to The Sharing Place Food Bank to help support those less fortunate during the holiday season.