Orillia Antes Up To Enhance Downtown Core

The City of Orillia has handed out five Tomorrow Grants, allowing businesses in the core to improve and enhance their establishments whilele at the same time helping to make downtown stronger and more vibrant. “The Downtown Tomorrow Grant Program allows businesses in the core of our city to undertake projects that they may not have otherwise been able to fund,” said Mayor Clarke. “Council is making a number of strategic investments in the downtown waterfront area and we want to help small businesses do the same. Working together with our local businesses will result in a stronger, more vibrant downtown that will ultimately attract new residents, visitors and businesses to the area.”

The first five recipients of the DTCIP Grant Program are:

162 Mississaga St. E. – $24,050: Renovations required to facilitate a new micro-brewery, façade improvements, flooring, wastewater treatment analysis and design

42 Mississaga St. W. – $4,245: Impression House for stair replacement and façade improvements

27 Mississaga St. E. – $20,570: Rehabilitation of a unit previously used for the Marvel Beauty School,façade improvements, flooring, HVAC installation

17 Mississaga St. W. – $601: Crossroads Staffingfor signage replacement and façade repairs

53 Andrew St. S. – $9,600: renovations of an existing building, which now houses the Enertest Corporation, façade improvements, HVAC installation

There is approximately $125,000 in DTCIP grant funding remaining for 2017. Businesses are encouraged to apply as soon as possible since funds are limited. For more information on the DTCIP Grant Program, contact the City of Orillia Economic Development Office at 705-325-4900, or visit orillia.ca/investdowntown .

Mayor Steve Clarke pictured with the recipients of the first intake of the Downtown Tomorrow Community Improvement Plan Grant Program in the Economic Development Office at Orillia City Centre on March 20, 2017. Grant recipients include the new microbrewery opening at 162 Mississaga St. E. ($24,050), Mariano Tulipano at 27 Mississaga St. E. ($20,570), Enertest Corporation at 53 Andrew St. S. ($9,600), Impression House at 42 Mississaga St. W. ($4,245), and Crossroads Staffing at 17 Mississaga St. W. ($601).