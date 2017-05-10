Listen Live

Oreo Introduces New Flavour and #MyOreoCreation Contest

You could win $500,000

Along with the release of a brand new flavour, Oreo has also launched a new flavour contest.

Oreo’s brand new flavour is the Fire Work Oreos. They’ve put Pop Rocks right into the delicious Oreo filling.

Oreo has put out some interesting flavours over the past few years including Swedish Fish, cinnamon bun, and Peeps. They’re looking for the next big Oreo flavour with the #MyOreoCreation Contest on Twitter. The winner gets $500,000 and VIP access to all of Oreo’s newest creations and “top secret” prototypes. You’ve got until July 14th to get your ideas in.

