OPP Staff Sargeant charged

The internal investigation has concluded with an arrest and charges against an OPP Staff Sargeant. Members with the Ontario Provincial Police Professional Standards Bureau conducted the internal investigation into an off-duty incident in June 2017. The Staff Sergeant faces one count of assault and one count of sexual assault. The OPP can’t say which detachment the accused is from in order to protect the identity of the victim. The officer is a 22-year member with the OPP and is scheduled to appear in court next month. He has been suspended from duty with pay in accordance with the Police Services Act of Ontario.