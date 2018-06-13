OPP set to launch Commercial Motor Vehicle enforcement campaign

Ontario Provincial Police set to conduct a robust Commercial Motor Vehicle enforcement campaign. The aim is to reduce the number of transport truck-related deaths on Ontario roads. The latest reports are 25 fatal collisions that involved a large transport truck this year, up 25 per cent since this time last year. In 2018 OPP has responded to 3,047 transport truck-related crashes so far. Operation Corridor is carried out in partnership with the Ministry of Transportation.