OPP Seek Driver Of Suspicious Vehicle

Provincial Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a youth in Stayner was approached and urged to get in. This happened Wednesday between 1:30 and 1:45 pm near Beech Street and County Road 42. The boy, who was on a bicycle, refused to get in, rode off and called police. The suspect vehicle is described as:

Older model 4 door Dodge product

Dark Blue in colour

Thin red racing strip on motor vehicle hood, top and rear

Possibly driven by a male in his 40’s

A similar vehicle was seen in Elmvale early Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is urged to call OPP at (705) 429-3575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The OPP reminds everyone to be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP website, www.opp.ca, contains a number of useful resources, tips and links.