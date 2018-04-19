Listen Live

OPP Looking For Good Samaritan In Collingwood

May have witnessed sexual assault

By News

Collingwood OPP is hoping to locate a potential witness to an alleged sexual assault February 26 on the walking trail near Huron and Niagara Streets. The victim says she was attacked by a man just after 6 o’clock that night. She says she was assisted shortly the attack by a man about 6 feet tall wearing a beige jacket, red scarf and dress pants. This individual, or anyone knowing of him, is asked to call OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.p3tips.com

