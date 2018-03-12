OPP Launch Distracted Driving Campaign

Fewer cars on the roads this week with many away on March Break vacations but there will no fewer police patrolling the roads. In fact, Provincial Police have launched a week-long distracted driving campaign. There were 83 roads deaths last year attributed to inattentiveness at the wheel – more than any other cause for the fifth year in a row. Speed resulted in 75 deaths, non-use of seatbelts cited in 49 deaths, 46 were attributed do drug or alcohol impairment. Texting and talking are not the only issues when it comes to distracted driving. Manual dialling or programming of phones and GPS units are also problems. Convictions can bring a fine of between $400 and $1000, as well as three demerit points.

What can you do to help?