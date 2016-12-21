OPP Kicking off Fentanyl Awareness Campaign

Fentanyl. It’s becoming a serious problem in Canada, and the Ontario Provincial Police is adding its voice to public health calls for greater Fentanyl awareness. To that end the OPP are engaging in a public service campaign about the dangers of Fentanyl. A lethal dose of the stuff is as little as two milligrams, equivalent to about seven poppy seeds. In early October, five people overdosed in downtown Barrie after knowingly or unknowingly using cocaine laced with Fentanyl.