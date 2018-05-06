OPP investigating fatal collision in Springwater Township

OPP are searching for a suspect in a fatal collision in Springwater Township. The crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred near the intersection of County Road 53 and Carson Road sometime before 6:00am Saturday; As a result a 27 year old Springwater Township man was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation suggests the involved motor vehicle sustained front end damage predominantly on the passenger side. It’s believed the vehicle fled the scene heading Northbound on County Road 53. If you have any information you can contact the Ontario Provincial Police or Crime Stoppers.