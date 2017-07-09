Listen Live

OPP Confirm Fatal Drownings In Wasaga Beach

Police find 2 men unresponsive in water

By News

OPP say another case drowning has claimed lives this weekend. Two men in their twenties went missing yesterday at Wasaga beach. They were last reported being seen at the mouth of the Nottawasga River when police received the emergency call. Officials searched the water for about an hour and found bother men unresponsive. Despite life saving efforts, both men were pronounced dead. Investigators say alcohol is not a factor in these drownings. They also confirm one man is from Collingwood and the other is from Caledon, and that neither were wearing life jackets.

Related posts

Charge Laid Over Phony Fifties in Alliston

Barrie’s Jobless Rate Creeps Up, Thanks to Stronger Workforce

Mom And Dad Facing Charges After Son And Friend Accused of Showing Off BB Gun

Building Struck, Motorist Followed, Cop Car Almost Clipped; Three DUI Charges in One Evening

Barrie Baycats extend their streak to 21-0

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

UPDATE: Council Didn’t Wait To Decide on Wasaga Distribution Inc.

Orillia Storage Company Up to Code After Pleading Guilty

School Yard Peacekeeper Shot With BB Gun