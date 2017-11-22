Listen Live

Opioid Crisis Informational Session

By News

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is hosting an informative and interaction session on the Opioid Crisis in Simcoe County. It will feature clinical experts who treat patients, experts who treat chronic pain, and people who have battled and overcome addiction.

In 2016-17, 16 Canadians a day were admitted to hospital for opioid toxicity, up from 13 per day two years earlier — a rise of almost 20 per cent, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI). Simcoe County is not immune to this crisis.

The event starts at 7 tonight and goes until 8 at the RVH 3rd floor Auditorium. Complimentary parking will be provided for those attending the session.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend this session, however space is limited and RSVP’s are required to Brittany Peitsch at peitschb@rvh.on.ca or by phone at 705-728-9090 ext. 41021. There is still space available.

