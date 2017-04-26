Operation Nighthawk Called a Success

A training exercise on the tracks near Bradford yesterday, and today it was a school in Orillia. OPP were testing the training of emergency services and school staff in a simulated threat, calling today’s exercise a success. Police called it Operation Nighthawk, and the training exercise ran for about an hour starting minutes before 9:00. Members of the OPP’s Emergency Response Team were joined by Simcoe County EMS and Orillia Fire in focusing on prevention of school violence and ensuring effective response in the face of a real threat.