OPENING TODAY IN MOVIE THEATERS:

• “CHIPS” ( R-Rated Action Comedy ): A rookie cop is teamed with a hardened pro in the California Highway Patrol, but the newbie soon learns his partner is really an undercover Fed investigating a heist that may involve some crooked cops. Dax Shepard stars and directs; co-stars Michael Peña, Jessica McNamee, Adam Brody. Based on the 1977-83 TV show “CHiPs”.

NET: https://www.warnerbros.com/chips

• “Life” ( R-Rated Horror Thriller ): A team of scientists aboard the International Space Station finds their mission of discovery turning into one of primal fear when they uncover a rapidly evolving life-form that ha caused extinction on Mars and now threatens the crew and all life on Earth. Stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Olga Dihovichnaya.

NET: http://www.lifemovie.com

• “Power Rangers” ( PG-13 Action Adventure ): In this latest iteration of the “Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers” franchise (1993-95 TV series; 1995 film), a group of high school kids who are infused with unique superpowers harness their abilities in order to save the world. Stars Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Ludi Lin, and Elizabeth Banks as ‘Rita Replusa’. It’s already being spun-off with a “Power Rangers: Legacy Wars” videogame.

NET: http://www.powerrangers.movie

