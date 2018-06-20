Opening Soon at Horseshoe Resort

The Urban Slide is about to open at Horseshoe Resort. Typically this 1,000ft long super water slide would be found on downtown streets around Canada during the summer. Opening date coming soon.

The Urban Slide has arrived 🙌🏻 Opening soon! Posted by Horseshoe Resort on Tuesday, June 19, 2018

I can only imagine the new top speed you’ll be able to achieve flying down the hill!

Also, in case you didn’t know Horseshoe Resort has its own lake. Ya, I know it’s awesome Lake Horseshoe opened last year.

Saturdays are for sun, sand and lakeside fun! ☀️🏖🚣‍♀️ #dotheshoe #horseshoeresort Posted by Horseshoe Resort on Saturday, June 9, 2018

Brand new for this year, the Horseshoe Wake Park. You can wakeboard from the wake cable, no boat necessary. Opening date coming soon!