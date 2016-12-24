Listen Live

Open/Closed – Christmas, Boxing Day, New Years

Plan Ahead

By News

CHRISTMAS EVE

Most retail outlets and fast food restaurants will be closing early, many by 4pm, some earlier

  • Georgian Mall – 8:30-5:00
  • Bayfield Mall – 8:30-5:00
  • Kozlov Centre – 9:00-5:00
  • Tanger Outlets – 9:00-5:00
  • Orillia Square Mall – 8:00-6:00
  • Some drug stores will be open until midnight. Click Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall/PharmaPlus or Guardian for store locations and hours

Public Transit

  • Barrie – regular service
  • Orillia – service ends at 6:15pm
  • Colltrans – regular service
  • Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service
  • Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service
  • Midland – last bus leaves library 3:15pm; Penetanguishene – last bus leaves mall 3:30pm
  • Bradford – no service
  • GO Transit – Saturday schedule, bus only

 

CHRISTMAS DAY

Closed

  • Government Offices
  • Post Office
  • Banks
  • Malls and most retail outlets

Open

  • Some drug stores. Click Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall/PharmaPlus or Guardian for store locations and hours
  • Some convenience stores
  • Some gas stations
  • Some coffee shops
  • Some restaurants are open for Christmas dinner
  • some (few) fast food restaurants are open
  • Casino Rama
  • OLG Slots at Georgian Downs

Public Transit

  • Barrie – no service
  • Orillia – no service
  • Colltrans – no service
  • Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service
  • Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service
  • Wasaga Beach – no service
  • Clearview – no service
  • Midland – no service
  • Bradford – no service
  • GO Transit – Sunday schedule, bus only

 

BOXING DAY (Mon Dec 26)

Closed 

  • Government Offices
  • Post Office
  • Banks
  • Schools
  • Beer Stores
  • LCBO

Open 

  • Most retail outlets
  • Georgian Mall – 8:30-6:00
  • Bayfield Mall – 8:30-6:00
  • Kozlov Centre – 9:00-6:00
  • Tanger Outlets – 8:00-8:00
  • Orillia Square Mall – 9:30-5:00

Public Transit

  • Barrie – Sunday Service with early 7:00am start time
  • Orillia – no service
  • Colltrans – regular service
  • Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service
  • Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service
  • Wasaga Beach – regular service
  • Clearview – regular service
  • Midland – no service
  • Bradford – no service
  • GO Transit – Saturday schedule, bus only

Garbage Collection 

  • Barrie – regular collection
  • Orillia – collection delayed by one day this week
  • Simcoe County – regular collection

STATUTORY HOLIDAY (Tue Dec 27)

Public Transit

  • Barrie – regular week-day service
  • Orillia – regular week-day service
  • Colltrans – regular service
  • Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link –  regular service
  • Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service
  • Midland – no service
  • Bradford – no service
  • GO Transit – Saturday schedule, bus only

Garbage Collection

  • Barrie – regular pick-up
  • Orillia – collection delayed by one day this week
  • Simcoe County – regular collection

FRIDAY (Dec 31)

GO Transit
– Early homebound train trips will depart Union heading northbound at 12:25, 13:25 & 14:25
– Cancelled train trips from Union at 16:40, 17:35 & 18:45
– Regular train trips will depart Union heading northbound at 15:40, 16:10, 17:05 & 18:05

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Many retail outlets, businesses, municipal offices and fast food restaurants will be closing early

  • Georgian Mall – 9:30-5:00
  • Bayfield Mall – 9:30-5:00
  • Kozlov Centre – 9:00-5:00
  • Tanger Outlets – 9:30-6:00
  • Orillia Square Mall – 9:30-5:00

Public Transit

  • Barrie – regular daytime service; extended free service 5pm-3am
  • Orillia – regular daytime service; extended free service 7:15 pm to 1:15 am
  • Colltrans – regular daytime service; New Year’s Eve – Free Service 6pm-2am
  • Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service
  • Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service
  • Wasaga Beach – regular service
  • Clearview – regular service
  • Midland – last bus leaves library 3:15pm; Penetanguishene – last bus leaves mall 3:30pm
  • Bradford – service begins at 5pm, ends at 3am
  • GO Transit – Saturday schedule NOTE: new year-round weekend GO Train service begins today on Barrie Train Line (three trips to Toronto, three back to Barrie). Click here for details

NEW YEAR’S DAY

Closed

  • Government Offices
  • Post Office
  • Most large retail outlets and malls
  • Banks

Open

Public Transit

  • Barrie – no service
  • Orillia – no service
  • Colltrans – no service
  • Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service
  • Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service
  • Wasaga Beach – regular service
  • Clearview – no service
  • Midland – no service
  • Bradford – no service
  • GO Transit – Sunday schedule NOTE: new year-round weekend GO Train service now in effect on Barrie Train Line (three trips to Toronto, three back to Barrie). Click here for details

STATUTORY HOLIDAY (Mon Jan 2)

CLOSED

  • most government offices
  • schools
  • banks
  • post office

OPEN

  • most retailers, inclduing beer stores and LCBO
  • Casino Rama
  • OLG Slots at Georgian Downs

Public Transit

  • Barrie – regular service
  • Orillia – regular service
  • Colltrans – regular service
  • Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service
  • Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service
  • Wasaga Beach – regular service
  • Clearview – regular service
  • Midland – no service
  • Bradford – no service
  • GO Transit – Sunday schedule NOTE: new year-round weekend GO Train service now in effect on Barrie Train Line (three trips to Toronto, three back to Barrie). Click here for details

Garbage Collection

  • Barrie – regular pick-up
  • Orillia – collection delayed by one day this week
  • Simcoe County – regular collection

