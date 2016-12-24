Open/Closed – Christmas, Boxing Day, New Years

CHRISTMAS EVE

Most retail outlets and fast food restaurants will be closing early, many by 4pm, some earlier

Georgian Mall – 8:30-5:00

Bayfield Mall – 8:30-5:00

Kozlov Centre – 9:00-5:00

Tanger Outlets – 9:00-5:00

Orillia Square Mall – 8:00-6:00

Some drug stores will be open until midnight. Click Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall/PharmaPlus or Guardian for store locations and hours

Public Transit

Barrie – regular service

Orillia – service ends at 6:15pm

Colltrans – regular service

Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service

Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service

Midland – last bus leaves library 3:15pm; Penetanguishene – last bus leaves mall 3:30pm

Bradford – no service

GO Transit – Saturday schedule, bus only

CHRISTMAS DAY

Closed

Government Offices

Post Office

Banks

Malls and most retail outlets

Open

Some drug stores. Click Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall/PharmaPlus or Guardian for store locations and hours

Some convenience stores

Some gas stations

Some coffee shops

Some restaurants are open for Christmas dinner

some (few) fast food restaurants are open

Casino Rama

OLG Slots at Georgian Downs

Public Transit

Barrie – no service

Orillia – no service

Colltrans – no service

Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service

Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service

Wasaga Beach – no service

Clearview – no service

Midland – no service

Bradford – no service

GO Transit – Sunday schedule, bus only

BOXING DAY (Mon Dec 26)

Closed

Government Offices

Post Office

Banks

Schools

Beer Stores

LCBO

Open

Most retail outlets

Georgian Mall – 8:30-6:00

Bayfield Mall – 8:30-6:00

8:30-6:00 Kozlov Centre – 9:00-6:00

Tanger Outlets – 8:00-8:00

Orillia Square Mall – 9:30-5:00

Public Transit

Barrie – Sunday Service with early 7:00am start time

Orillia – no service

Colltrans – regular service

Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service

Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service

Wasaga Beach – regular service

Clearview – regular service

Midland – no service

Bradford – no service

GO Transit – Saturday schedule, bus only

Garbage Collection

Barrie – regular collection

Orillia – collection delayed by one day this week

Simcoe County – regular collection

STATUTORY HOLIDAY (Tue Dec 27)

Public Transit

Barrie – regular week-day service

Orillia – regular week-day service

Colltrans – regular service

Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service

Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service

Midland – no service

Bradford – no service

GO Transit – Saturday schedule, bus only

Garbage Collection

Barrie – regular pick-up

Orillia – collection delayed by one day this week

Simcoe County – regular collection

FRIDAY (Dec 31)

GO Transit

– Early homebound train trips will depart Union heading northbound at 12:25, 13:25 & 14:25

– Cancelled train trips from Union at 16:40, 17:35 & 18:45

– Regular train trips will depart Union heading northbound at 15:40, 16:10, 17:05 & 18:05

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Many retail outlets, businesses, municipal offices and fast food restaurants will be closing early

Georgian Mall – 9:30-5:00

Bayfield Mall – 9:30-5:00

Kozlov Centre – 9:00-5:00

Tanger Outlets – 9:30-6:00

Orillia Square Mall – 9:30-5:00

Public Transit

Barrie – regular daytime service; extended free service 5pm-3am

Orillia – regular daytime service; extended free service 7:15 pm to 1:15 am

Colltrans – regular daytime service; New Year’s Eve – Free Service 6pm-2am

Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service

Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service

Wasaga Beach – regular service

Clearview – regular service

Midland – last bus leaves library 3:15pm; Penetanguishene – last bus leaves mall 3:30pm

Bradford – service begins at 5pm, ends at 3am

GO Transit – Saturday schedule NOTE : new year-round weekend GO Train service begins today on Barrie Train Line (three trips to Toronto, three back to Barrie). Click here for details

NEW YEAR’S DAY

Closed

Government Offices

Post Office

Most large retail outlets and malls

Banks

Open

Some drug stores. Click Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall/PharmaPlus or Guardian for store locations and hours

Some grocery stores

Convenience Stores

Casino Rama

OLG Slots at Georgian Downs

Public Transit

Barrie – no service

Orillia – no service

Colltrans – no service

Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service

Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service

Wasaga Beach – regular service

Clearview – no service

Midland – no service

Bradford – no service

GO Transit – Sunday schedule NOTE : new year-round weekend GO Train service now in effect on Barrie Train Line (three trips to Toronto, three back to Barrie). Click here for details

STATUTORY HOLIDAY (Mon Jan 2)

CLOSED

most government offices

schools

banks

post office

OPEN

most retailers, inclduing beer stores and LCBO

Casino Rama

OLG Slots at Georgian Downs

Public Transit

Barrie – regular service

Orillia – regular service

Colltrans – regular service

Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service

Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service

Wasaga Beach – regular service

Clearview – regular service

Midland – no service

Bradford – no service

GO Transit – Sunday schedule NOTE : new year-round weekend GO Train service now in effect on Barrie Train Line (three trips to Toronto, three back to Barrie). Click here for details

Garbage Collection