Open-For-All Easter Dinner In Danger Of Not Happening

A culinary mainstay in Barrie needs help. Every year, Rose Romita whips up an Easter meal for hundreds of people, and has Been since before she was elected Ward 2 Councillor. There’s a danger this year the meal won’t happen, not enough food has been donated or bought out-of-pocket.

Romita says the items most needed for this Monday’s meal are ham, desserts, pop, fruit, and cash for last-minute items. You can arrange a drop off by calling Rose directly at (705)796-7909. No one gets turned away from this meal, prince and pauper alike can show up for the Easter Dinner at Trinity Anglican Church, located at 24 Collier St. on Monday April 2nd. from 12-5pm.