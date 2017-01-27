Listen Live

Ontario’s 150th Anniversary Logo Cost $30,000

Many are calling it confusing



Canada turns 150 years old this year, which means nation-wide celebrations, which include free access to national parks and provincial celebrations. Ontario spent $30,000 on the Ontario 150 logo that according to The Star Queens park described as “hand-drawn typeface to represent the rise of the creative class in Ontario and appreciation for the handmade art and craft”.

Critics say it’s confusing, messy and unbalanced.

The government is spending a total of $100 million on Ontario’s 150th celebrations and projects.

