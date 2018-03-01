Ontario Winter Games Rock Orillia!

The Ontario Winter Games are happening in our area this weekend! 3,000 of Ontario’s top provincial level athletes between the ages of 12 and 18 are in the region this weekend competing in 25 different sports. from individual to team events.

First started in Etobicoke in 1970 as a showcase for amateur sport, it has evolved to become Ontario’s largest multi-sport event, including both team and individual sports.

The Games take place every two years and are awarded through a bidding process and this year, Orillia is the host City. For some of the athletes competing, the Ontario Winter Games could be the highlight of their sporting career. For others, the Games are a stepping stone to go on to compete a the Canada Games, Pan Am Games or to even go as far as they Olympics.

Admission to all of the events are free for the public. For schedule of events and more info, click here.