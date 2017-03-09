Listen Live

Ontario Provincial Parks NOT Included in FREE 2017 Parks Canada Discovery Pass

Ontario is that miserable kid at the party who tries to ruin it for everybody

It’s Canada’s 150th birthday this year, which means there are nation-wide celebrations going on all year. One such celebration is the Parks Canada Discovery Pass, which gets you into Canada’s National Parks, National Marine Conservation Areas, and National Historic Sites for free for the whole year. Not to be confused with Ontario Parks.

Yesterday on the Ontario Parks blog, it was confirmed that Provincial parks, conservation areas, and regional forests are not part of the deal. The blog says that people should be sure to check which parks are national and which are provincial.

There are Five national parks in Ontario:

Thousand Islands National Park

Pukaskwa National Park

Point Pelee National Park

Georgian Bay Islands National Park

Bruce Peninsula National Park

Pinery, Killbear, Killarney, Sandbanks, and Algonquin are all provincial parks.

 

 

 

 

