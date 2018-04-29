Ontario PC’s release child care plan

The Ontario’s PC’s are vowing to cover up to 75 per cent of the cost of child care for low-income families if elected. The Tories say they would provide up to $6,750 per child or as much as three-quarters of the total cost for low-income families through an Ontario Childcare Rebate. The Conservatives estimate their plan, which would cover multiple forms of child care for kids up to the age of 15, will cost $389 million annually. The Liberals released their own child care plan last month, promising free full-day, licensed child care for preschoolers starting at the age of two-and-a-half. The NDP say if elected, they’ll implement free child care for low-income families, and would have average costs at $12 per day for all other families. Voting day is Thursday June 7th.