Ontario PC Party elect new leader amid controversy

Doug Ford has emerged the leader of the Ontario PC party after the race took another chaotic turn. It was a hotly contested and problem-plagued leadership battle right down to the end on Saturday. Tory officials said they had to review the results of the vote — and that review dragged on for a marathon seven hours.

Reporter Siobhan Morris has just some of the drama from the topsy, turvy Progressive Conservative convention.

Ford replaces Patrick Brown as leader after he abruptly resigned in late January amid sexual misconduct allegations.