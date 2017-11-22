Listen Live

Ontario Passes $15 Minimum Wage Increase

The increase to $15 an hour is coming in 2019

By News

Ontario has passed the Labor reform legislation, which increases the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Currently it’s $11.60 an hour, the minimum wage will rise under the legislation to $14 on January 1st.

The Greater Barrie Chamber of Commerce is pushing against Bill 148, and urging people to write their MPPs with their concerns regarding the bill (keepontarioworking.ca/send-a-letter).They say the bill will increase prices on basic goods and services that will impact 95% of Ontarians. These projections come directly from their members and the findings of the Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis, presented in their report Bill 148 Assessment of the Risks to the Ontario Economy.

The increase to $15 an hour is coming in 2019.

Related posts

Festive RIDE Checks Are Back…For Too Many Reasons

Opioid Crisis Informational Session

UPDATE: Charges Laid In Sudden Drug Death In Barrie

Six Charged in Ongoing Drug Trafficking Investigation

Innisfil Launches “Scrooge the Ticket” Campaign

City Saving Over $400 Grand By Recycling Street Sand

Barrie Chamber of Commerce Says 1 in 4 Minimum wage Earners Is At Risk of Losing Their Job

The Rap Sheet

New Movement Guide To Keep The Wee Ones Active